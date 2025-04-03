Prince Harry's pal breaks silence against Sentebale boss

The charity boss that recently went public against Prince Harry amid their rising tensions has seen a close pal step forward to offer their take on the entire thing.

For those unversed with the issues with the charity, it all began after a video clip from Prince Harry’s Royal Salute Polo Challenge match made headlines. In it Meghan could be seen gesturing Dr Chandauka to step aside from Prince Harry, for a photoshoot.

After this went viral the Prince reportedly asked the spokesperson to defend his wife only to be called “imperious” and “unpleasant” by sources.

They claimed Dr Chandauka felt “taken a back” at the time and failed to come forward.

With all this still at large online Prince Harry’s pal Alex Rayner came forward and delivered his take on the entire thing.

His comments began with him saying that as Prince Harry’s wife, Dr Chandauka “should have been delighted to have Meghan there.”

Because in recent years its become clear that “when you have both the Sussexes there it doubles the reaction, the power of it. And yet here she [Dr Chandauka] is refusing to get hold of a negative narrative which damages Meghan.”

The conversation didn’t end there either because he also questioned, “It makes you wonder where it came from?”

Because at the end of the day “it's Harry's charity polo match and Meghan is his wife, of course, she should have expected her there,” Mr Rayner concluded by saying.