Kardashian clan 'afraid' as Kanye West prepares to unveil 'dossier of dirt'

Kanye West recently shared multiple tweets against the Kardashian clan

Kanye West is reportedly preparing for a full-on court battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

After Kanye’s recent tweets against the Kardashian clan, the reality family is reportedly worried he’s about to spill their darkest secrets if Kim tries to keep him from their four kids.

"They have every reason to be afraid," a source told Radar Online. "Kanye's completely off his rocker and armed with all the dirt he's got on them."

"Kanye is furious with Kim but even angrier with her family and especially her mom Kris Jenner," the source added. "He's convinced that none of his other troubles would have occurred without Kris and her cronies getting him canceled all over Hollywood and turning so many people against him."

"He wants to do the same thing right back, which means unleashing all the dirty weapons he can muster," explained the tipster.

However, the mole says the SKIMS founder is ready to fight back to keep the Carnival rapper away from their kids.

The mole added: "Kim knows Kanye can and will make good on his threats, and she's prepared to fight fire with fire.”

"She feels she must protect them because Kanye is a total nutcase," they continued.

This comes after Ye recently took to X and wrote, "Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK.”

"I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” he emphasized in a following tweet.

"ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” he added.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.