Miley Cyrus pays subtle nod to Paul McCartney in latest song

Miley Cyrus just treated her fans with new music and it has a subtle tribute too!

Releasing her track, accompanied by a music video, titled, End of the World, the Grammy winning singer paid a tribute to The Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney, singing how one should party like him.

"Let's spend the dollars you′ve been saving on a Mercedes-Benz / And throw a party like McCartney with some help of my friends," the Flowers hitmaker sings.

In the song off from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, Miley can be seen dancing in front of the band before a close up shows her on the ground in a green dress.

“Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world” she croons in the song where she also belts out lyrics about driving out to Malibu for one last time. “Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure,” Miley adds.

Not much is known about the Wrecking Ball singer’s forthcoming album apart from the fact that it is slated for a May 30 release and would include 13 original songs.

Previously, Miley Cyrus mentioned to Harper’s Bazaar that Something Beautiful was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

“My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” she said back in November, adding, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”