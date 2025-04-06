 
Gwyneth Paltrow spotted with Trump-donor venture capitalist: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow sparked buzz at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony after being spotted cozying up to Trump-donor venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads at the 11th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday night, where she was seen getting cozy with venture capitalist and known Trump donor Chamath Palihapitiya.

The exclusive event, often referred to as the “Oscars of Science,” was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and brought together leading figures from Hollywood and the scientific community. 

According to Daily Mail, Paltrow dazzled in a strapless white gown with a floor-sweeping mermaid silhouette as she led the red carpet arrivals alongside fellow stars Salma Hayek and Lauren Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Palihapitiya shared a selfie with Paltrow on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the photo was taken, captioning it with a trio of heart-surrounded smile emojis. 

The entrepreneur, a former senior Facebook executive, appeared to be enjoying the high-profile evening with the founder of Goop, as per the outlet. 

While Paltrow has publicly encouraged civic engagement in the past, she has remained chiefly apolitical in her public statements. 

However, she previously stirred controversy for expressing openness toward presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Hayek arrived in a contrasting all-black ensemble featuring a sheer high-neck blouse and a dramatic waterfall skirt, as per the publication. 

Known for crediting meditation and "frequency machines" over Botox for her youthful appearance, the actress paired her look with bold red lipstick and an elaborate floral diamond necklace.

Lauren Sanchez, who arrived arm-in-arm with fiancé Jeff Bezos, lit up the red carpet in a sultry red gown with off-the-shoulder straps. 

Furthermore, the couple, reportedly planning a lavish summer wedding in Italy, drew significant attention throughout the evening.

