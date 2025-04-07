King Charles' biggest addiction is running rampant: ‘He's frustrated now'

King Charles’ biggest addiction to date has been exposed by experts and well wishes.

The expert in question this time around is The Sunday Times’ Royal Nikkhah.

According to a report by News.com.au she said, “[King Charles’] got a puritanical work ethic.”

And “it goes beyond any concept of a ‘working week’,” because “he doesn’t understand the concept of downtime,” she admitted.

“If you work for him, the only time in the week you can relax is 11am on a Sunday when he will be at church. Other than that, you need to be ready from 8am until midnight, when he might call you at any time.”

This even made it so that his time in the hospital last week “will have frustrated him” to no end.

Even Ms Daniela Elser chimed in at this and took a quick jibe when she said, “Even god took a whole day off to rest and he had been busy creating the universe, not reading interminable briefing papers from the Department of Agriculture.”

“However, in the same way you can’t be half-pregnant (or half-Pope), Charles reportedly has no intention of entertaining the idea of cutting himself any sort of slack.”

Because of this the second part of Ms Nikkhah’s admission came to view and it believes, “He just really doesn’t feel as if he’s ‘being King’ if he’s not out there actually doing it all. That’s what drives him.”