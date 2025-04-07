Prince Harry begs Meghan Markle to join him in the UK as she fears 'media circus'

Prince Harry is reportedly pleading with his wife Meghan Markle to return to the UK.

Following the news of King Charles' sudden hospitalization, the Duke of Sussex has been "desperate" to reconcile with his father before it's too late, as reported by Heat Magazine.

An insider told the outlet that while Harry is preparing to return to the UK, Meghan has been reluctant.

The source said, "The idea that his dad could pass away before they’ve made amends is soul-crushing and he’s determined to do everything in his power to make sure that won’t happen," adding, "He’s pleading with Meghan to come back with him as soon as possible. He’s desperate to be there and to see his dad and he wants her by his side."

However, the source stated that Meghan "has very serious reservations about it," adding, "She’s genuinely worried that accompanying Harry could do more harm than good. It would undoubtedly become a media circus, and her fear is that it could undermine the entire point of the trip."

"If he has to go back on his own, he will, but he’s convinced that having Meghan with him will make it a whole lot easier. He keeps reminding her of the wonderful relationship she used to have with Charles," the source says.

"Despite where things are now, they were actually very close at one time. Charles even stepped in to walk her down the aisle when her father pulled a no show to the wedding."

"Things have obviously deteriorated drastically since then, but Harry believes a face-to-face visit from Meghan could do wonders to melt the ice and break down the walls that have been put up," they added.

As per insiders despite all the past differences, Prince Harry wants King Charles "to know he is there for him and the only way to make that happen is to go there in person."

However, the Duke of Sussex "would love more than anything" to have his wife, Meghan Markle with him. But, the source notes, "even if she doesn’t come with him, he will go. He’s just waiting on the nod from his father’s office."