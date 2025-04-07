 
'Adolescence': 96 million people watch Netflix show

Adolescence released on Netflix on March 13, 2025

April 07, 2025

Highly popular Netflix show "Adolescence" has shocked and captivated audiences around the world.

According to some campaigners the drama provides a rare opportunity to tackle the largely hidden world of online misogyny and violence.

According to Reuters, since its release on March 13, more than 96 million people have watched the series.

 It begins with armed police raiding the home of a terrified 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a young girl, and ends with a raw illustration of the pain of his broken family.

The show  depicts a toxic online culture known loosely as the manosphere in which common teenage male insecurities about attractiveness and romantic failure can warp into resentment and hatred of the opposite sex.

The show is number one in the Netflix global Top 10 and heads the charts in almost every country - from Brazil to Bahrain - for which the streaming platform provides data.


