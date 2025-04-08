Kim Kardashian 'mulls' friendship with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering a team-up with Bianca Censori to counter Kanye West’s antics and stop his apparent downward spiral.



Sources told Daily Mail both ladies had grown estranged from Ye’s erratic behaviour. “Kim is disgusted with everything Kanye has become, mental illness or not, she feels she doesn’t even know him.”

Given this, the insider said the reality star has noticed a glimmer of hope after the Yeezy architect allegedly fell out with the Donda hitmaker over his offensive tweets.

"After his song about Bianca, she feels the best course of action is if she teams up with Bianca," the mole squealed.

"If she gets her away from Kanye it could spark a change in him if he starts to see he is losing everything he cares about," the tipster tattled.

"Nothing else has worked and if Kanye has to be in her life because of the kids, then she has to figure out how to make that work, and a companionship with Bianca might be a good start," the bird chirped.

However, the insider concluded, "But as of right now, Bianca is not on the same page."