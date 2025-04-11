King Charles, Prince Harry ‘striking difference' in relationship laid bare

King Charles and Prince Harry’s different lives have been cut open during the latter’s latest trip to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex has failed to meet his father yet again as she arrives in London this week, owing to King Charles’ estate visit to Italy.

Speaking about the tragedy, Royal expert Russell Myers tells Mirror: “Together with the Queen by his side they have genuinely looked like they're having a lot of fun this week. It's no coincidence Camilla yesterday told reporters travelling with them in Italy that the secret to their marriage was "laughing at the same things". I've always thought a sense of humour surrounding the bizarre experience of being herded from one location to another on these trips was the best way to deal with the chaos!”

He adds: “Compare this with the continued hyperbolic language deployed in recent days by Prince Harry via his legal team at the Court of Appeal in his continued fight for taxpayer funded security. For better or worse, Harry chose to leave his role within the royal family in search of a better life for his family by moving to the United States.”

Speaking about the Duke, Myers adds: “Harry has not seen his father for 14 months despite coming to the UK on numerous occasions, forgoing the offer of being put up in a royal residence where he might be able to catch up with his ailing father, presumably because it would hamper his chances of winning a case that has cost an estimated £1.5million to bring to court.”

“The difference in these two worlds is so striking. It's barely believable how far Harry has fallen from consistently being the most popular member of the royal family, adored by everyone from the lads in the pub, the troops he served with and your granny. Far from denying anyone the right to fight for what they believe in, especially when it comes to the safety and security of their family, but surely Harry realises by now that his path of resistance against his family, the government or generally anyone who has irked him that week is a tiring practice,” he noted.