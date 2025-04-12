 
Jax Taylor braces for worst ahead of 'The Valley' season 2

The reality TV star confessed that the past year was 'really, really, really tough year' for him

April 12, 2025

Jax Taylor has not-so-good remarks about his portrayal in the upcoming installment of The Valley.

In a recent chat with People during the premiere of the Bravo show, the 45-year-old reality star confessed that he was anxious about how viewers would perceive him when the new season will air.

"The last thing in the world I want right now is for you guys to see what happened to me last year," he admitted.

Taylor continued, "But I gotta look at the silver lining, you know? I hope to help out somebody that's going through what I'm going through. I think men's mental health is kind of looked over. I want to share my story.”

Back in September, shortly after Taylor’s estranged wife filed for divorce, he revealed that he was diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Recently, in March, Taylor admitted that he was an addict and had “substance issues”

"It's going to be bad. It's going to be really, really bad," Jax told the outlet of the Valley season 2 premiering on Tuesday, April 15.

"But you got to remember, this was shot a year ago. Everyone's in a different place. Everything's different now, different relationships, different dynamics," he added.

