Rita Ora stuns at Kylie Minogue concert

Rita Ora opened for Kylie Minogue’s ongoing 'Tension Tour'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 13, 2025

Rita Ora just supported Kylie Minogue in style!

At the Tension Tour, headlined by the Australian songstress, she brought on Ora to perform hit tracks including Your Song and Let You Love Me at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Then she also proceeded to perform a rather sentimental track, For You, her duet with the late One Direction star, Liam Payne.

As per The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column, Rita said after her first set of the US leg, “First night of the tour and, wow, the reception was incredible.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to connect with North America. It feels like such a huge compliment to open up for such an icon,” she admitted.

This comes after it was revealed that Kylie’s hit song, Padam Padam was to be given to Ora, for recording, along with many other artists before finally the Princess of Pop was approached. 

Padam Padam producer, Lostboy told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column previously, “We wrote Padam in February 2022 and there were maybe four or five months of us sitting on it, then I sent it to their label, and someone suggested to me, ‘Kylie would kill this.'"

He continued, “They were unsure and there was a moment when Rita was going to cut it and it was worming around a few artists on that label.

“They were trying to make it work but they didn’t think it was for Kylie,” the Kylie Minogue collaborator concluded. 

