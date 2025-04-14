Taylor Swift's boyfriend gives 'strong' message to Kanye West

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is reportedly furious in the wake of Kanye West's shocking spree on social media.

Insiders close to the tight end said he is angry because of Ye’s offensive tweets against his girlfriend.

They claimed the Kansas City Chief player wanted to confront Kanye man-to-man. "Taylor's clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her," the tipster tattled.

“There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face," the source told Daily Mail.

Given the Donda rapper’s tirade, Taylor reportedly sought a cease and desist order against him.

This means that if he continues speaking out against the pop icon, he could take a defamation action from her attorneys.

Travis, meanwhile, has rarely commented about Kanye in the past. A few months ago, he was asked about the musician during a press conference and responded with a single word.

"I know you're dating Taylor, but do you have any Kanye [West] on your hype playlist?" the reporter asked. "No," the footballer replied.