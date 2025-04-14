 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's boyfriend gives 'strong' message to Kanye West

Sources say Travis Kelce wants 'man-to-man' chat with Ye

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Taylor Swifts boyfriend gives strong message to Kanye West
Taylor Swift's boyfriend gives 'strong' message to Kanye West

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is reportedly furious in the wake of Kanye West's shocking spree on social media.

Insiders close to the tight end said he is angry because of Ye’s offensive tweets against his girlfriend.

They claimed the Kansas City Chief player wanted to confront Kanye man-to-man. "Taylor's clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her," the tipster tattled.

“There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face," the source told Daily Mail.

Given the Donda rapper’s tirade, Taylor reportedly sought a cease and desist order against him.

This means that if he continues speaking out against the pop icon, he could take a defamation action from her attorneys.

Travis, meanwhile, has rarely commented about Kanye in the past. A few months ago, he was asked about the musician during a press conference and responded with a single word.

"I know you're dating Taylor, but do you have any Kanye [West] on your hype playlist?" the reporter asked. "No," the footballer replied.

Real reason Robert Downey Jr. didn't marry Sarah Jessica Parker
Real reason Robert Downey Jr. didn't marry Sarah Jessica Parker
'The White Lotus' star shares strong words against 'SNL'
'The White Lotus' star shares strong words against 'SNL'
Bella Ramsey opens up on impact of making autism diagnosis public
Bella Ramsey opens up on impact of making autism diagnosis public
King Charles ‘drive' despite cancer unveiled by insiders video
King Charles ‘drive' despite cancer unveiled by insiders
Prince Harry and King Charles' silence: Here's why they never met before Italy trip
Prince Harry and King Charles' silence: Here's why they never met before Italy trip
Brittany Cartwright declares she 'will never forgive' ex-Jax Taylor for THIS
Brittany Cartwright declares she 'will never forgive' ex-Jax Taylor for THIS
Travis Scott's sweet moment with daughter Stormi as Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet watch
Travis Scott's sweet moment with daughter Stormi as Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defy backlash with huge support after Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defy backlash with huge support after Ukraine visit