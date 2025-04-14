Aimee Lou Wood sides with 'SNL' comedian who played her in 'mean' sketch

Aimee Lou Wood earlier called out Saturday Night Live’s White Potus sketch for making fun of her appearance

Soon after calling out Saturday Night Live’s White Potus sketch, Aimee Lou Wood clarified that she doesn’t have anything against comedian Sarah Sherman, who portrayed her in that sketch.

Wood took to Instagram on Sunday to dub the sketch, which made fun of her front teeth, unfunny and cheap. She explained her opinion in detailed stories.

Later that day, she took to the stories once more “Not @sarahsquirm’s fault x.”

“Not hating on her, hating on the concept x,” she added.

In the sketch, host John Hamm played a political version of Walton Goggins’ character from season three. Guest star Scarlett Johansson and Sherman joined the bit.

Hamm said, “I’ve been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?” To which Sherman — sporting fake front teeth — responded, “Fluoride? What’s that?”

Wood then shared her dislike for the sketch, writing, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

“I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride,” Wood added. “I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins play an age gap couple in The White Lotus season three.