Mikey Madison declines role in Ryan Gosling's ‘Star Wars'

Mikey Madison will not be sharing a screen with Ryan Gosling.

As per Variety, the Oscar-winning actress was offered a role in the upcoming Star Wars film, starring the Barbie actor, but she has declined the part.

Much information of the installment has been kept under wraps for the forthcoming sci-fi film, titled, Star Wars: Starfighter.

Even though no plot details have been revealed, a new adventure can surely be expected with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy being on board to helm the project.

During the movie’s announcement in April, Levy said, "It takes place in a period after the Battle of Exegol, after episode 9,” referencing the event of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“[There are] so many opportunities to tell a Star Wars story that has all the heart and action and fun of Star Wars, but to do it in ways that are new and original," he added.

At the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo on Thursday, the 56-year-old confirmed Ryan Gosling’s role in the new film.

“I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and, believe me, that would be a dream come true for me. So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true,” he confirmed on April 17.

Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled for a May 28, 2027 release as per the film’s official teaser trailer.