Trump in his own words: 100 days of quotes

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's first 100 days back in the US presidency have showcased his unique ability to shock — and sometimes entertain — with outrageous remarks that pull no punches.

From stroking his own ego to berating American allies, here are some of Trump's most memorable quotes since he returned to the White House:

'I was saved by God to make America great again'

Trump cast himself as a messianic-like figure on his first day back in office, as he recounted to US lawmakers how he survived an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Pennsylvania last year.

'A dictator without elections'

The president's extraordinary verdict on Volodymyr Zelensky marked a major shift in previously friendly US relations toward the Ukrainian leader, who accused Trump of succumbing to Russian "disinformation."

Trump later walked back the comment made in February on his Truth Social platform, asking a journalist, "Did I say that?"

'These countries are calling us up, kissing my ass'

This mocking remark about world leaders made at a Republican conference in April came as countries desperately sought to temper Trump's sweeping tariffs, which upended global markets before he announced a 90-day pause.

'Canada should become our Cherished 51st State'

America's northern neighbour was furious about this Truth Social post by Trump in February, which sparked real concerns among some Canadians of a looming US annexation attempt.

'The European Union was formed in order to screw the United States'

Trump set the tone for hostile trade relations with the EU at his first cabinet meeting in February, reversing course on a decades-long record of US backing for the 27-nation economic and political bloc.

'This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED'

Trump, the first convicted felon to be elected president, drew a rare public rebuke from the Supreme Court chief justice after he called for the impeachment of Judge James Boasberg in a Truth Social post in March.

Boasberg was one of several judges to curtail Trump's executive power — in this case over migrant deportation flights — due to concerns about the legality of his administration's actions.