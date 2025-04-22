 
Kevin Costner spotted with new mystery woman in LA

Kevin Costner parted ways with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in May 2023

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Kevin Costner is back in the dating game!

The 70-year-old actor was photographed stepping out for lunch with a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Monday, April 21.

Kevin was seen out for lunch just months after he sparked dating rumors with actress Jennifer Lopez.

For the outing, the Yellowstone star sported a beige sweater, gray jeans, and dark sunglasses while his female friend wore a black cardigan with bell-bottom jeans.

This outing comes after he was seen hanging out with Jennifer at Kemo Sabe in December in Aspen, Colorado.

The Horizon: An American Saga actor was previously married to Christine Baumgartner for 18 years before the two finalized their divorce in September 2023.

