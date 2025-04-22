 
George Clooney gushes over Amal his kids: 'Funny'

George Clooney and Amal are the parents to two kids

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Photo: George Clooney gushes over Amal his kids: 'Funny'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are reportedly very much together.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings, George put his divorce rumours with wife Amal to rest and talked about their lively kids.

He began the discussion by stating that he and Amal are having a "really great time in life."

Mentioning their twin kids, seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, George said, "Our kids are seven, about to be eight, which is a pretty great age."

He further told host Gayle King, "They're really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great - our kids are funny and make us laugh."

Despite the duo’s recent split rumours, it has been claimed that since Amal came into George’s life everything changed for the better.

Previous reports have mentioned that even though he "wasn't really interested" in a marriage bond, Amal made him change his mind.

“He had an amazing career, wonderful friends, and felt very fulfilled. [But] once he fell in love with Amal, George [realized] how much he was missing,” the insider added.

In conclusion, they remarked, “George didn’t think he’d ever meet someone like Amal. He’s totally enamored with her. She’s so intelligent, a great conversationalist and everyone loves her.”

