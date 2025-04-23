 
Shaman turns to Justin Bieber with help: ‘I look beyond what people judge'

Amid the backlash Justin Bieber has been facing over his behavior a shaman has stepped forward

A shaman has just come forward to offer Justin Bieber some bits of advice on how to navigate life.

She shared all this in an interview with Life & Style and it featured some candid advice, given the “huge amount of challenges inside of himself” after a past of drugs, anxiety, and privacy invasion through paparazzi.

According to ‘The Life Purpose Shaman’, Tammy Adams, “Justin should start meditating sitting in full lotus with his hands on his thighs, facing up

The spiritual healer and intuitive life coach also said, “inhale blue light, allow his body to feel weightless, and breathe slowly as he listens to a guided meditation, visualizing a new chapter in his life.”

Through all this, she called “the love of his family” his ‘driving force’, and said that “it will inspire him to awaken others,” before concluding.

For those unversed, this bit of advice comes around the same time as a video of him, shirtless at Coachella came forward, and led many fans to turn to X (formerly known as Twitter) with concerns about his mental state.

“They’re keeping him drugged up from talking and running his mouth about Diddy,” said one fan under a video that claimed, “Justin Bieber displays concerning behavior while smoking and partying at Coachella.”

The fears aren’t just specific to fans as well, because just last night a source came forward with insight into Hailey’s worries.

According to People magazine this insider noted, “She’s been in tears about his behavior lately,” and is “genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin.”

