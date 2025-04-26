Jessica Simpson recalls feeling 'mad at music' due to a biggest challenge of her career

Jessica Simpson shares her surprising career heartbreak

Jessica Simpson recalled the time from her twenties when she was dropped by her record label in 2008.

In an upcoming episode of Trailblazer Radio, she sat down with Fancy Hagood and opened up about the hardest time of her career.

Simpson revealed that she was confused and frustrated when her record label dropped her which forced her to take a break from music.

“I took a long break,” the 44-year-old singer told Hargood via People.

“I was mad at music a bit. After being dropped with a number one country album, I was dropped and I just never understood it,” she continued.

“They just said I would never recoup if I didn't give them part of the brand, but my brand was already successful,” Simpson noted.

Even though her hit country album Do You Know, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard, her record label dropped her anyway.

She was advised not to go with her decision at the time as it might ruin her music career.

“Just like they thought reality TV would ruin my career, and it didn't,” Simpson mentioned.

Talking about her return and her motivation behind it the I Belong To Me singer, who made her long-awaited return to music in March with her EP Nashville Canyon, shared that she wants to be a “good role model” for her three kids.