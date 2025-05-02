Zelensky hails ‘truly equal' minerals deal with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a press conference after bilateral talks with the Swiss delegation, on Monday, January 15, 2024, in Kehrsatz near Bern, Switzerland. — Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed a new minerals agreement with the United States, calling it a “truly equal” partnership that offers shared benefits to both sides.

His comments came just hours after Russian missile strikes killed two people and wounded 15 others in response to the deal signed on Wednesday, which aims to jointly develop Ukraine’s critical mineral resources.

The agreement, which has taken months to negotiate, would see the United States and Kyiv jointly develop and invest in Ukraine’s critical mineral resources.

US President Donald Trump initially described the arrangement as "money back" for the wartime aid Ukraine received under his predecessor Joe Biden.

Ukraine said the new agreement is not linked to any past "debt" however. And US officials stressed that the accord signalled US support for Ukraine.

"This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centred on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine over the long term," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in Washington.

The agreement "changed significantly" during negotiations, Zelensky said in his daily address.

"Now it is a truly equal agreement that creates an opportunity for quite significant investment in Ukraine."

"There is no debt in the deal, and a fund — a recovery fund — will be created that will invest in Ukraine and earn money here," he added.

Kyiv and Washington planned to sign the agreement in February, but a White House clash between Trump and Zelensky derailed the talks.

Ukraine hopes the deal will now pave the way for the United States to give security guarantees as it seeks to safeguard against future Russian attacks following Moscow’s three-year invasion.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by Ukraine’s parliament.

‘Be quiet and negotiate’

Under the deal, Ukraine and the United States will establish a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Profits from the agreement will be invested exclusively in Ukraine for the first 10 years, after which profits "may be distributed between the partners," Kyiv said.

The new agreement does not give any specific US security commitments, but Washington argues boosting its business interests in Ukraine will help deter Russia.

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine unabated, despite Trump’s efforts to broker a ceasefire.

An overnight Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed two people and wounded more than a dozen others, authorities said.

"We need further pressure on Russia to force it to be quiet and to negotiate. The more effective the sanctions are, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war," Zelensky said on Telegram following the attack.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told AFP on Thursday, after Washington talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that the European Union is preparing a 17th round of sanctions against Russia, describing President Vladimir Putin as the "sole obstacle" to peace in Ukraine.

A bipartisan group of US senators led by Republican Lindsay Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal also last month proposed legislation that would impose sanctions on countries friendly to Moscow if it disrupts efforts to end the war.

Russia rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States and Ukraine in March, demanding a halt in Western military aid for Kyiv.

The United States warned that this week would be "critical" in determining whether it would walk away from efforts to broker an end to the three-year war.

Putin has declared a surprise three-day truce from May 8–10, coinciding with Moscow’s large-scale celebrations for the 80th World War II Victory Day celebrations.