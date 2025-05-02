 
Prince William holds back on Harry, Meghan rift until he takes the throne

Meghan Markle sparks tensions with Royals after using HRH title, report

Web Desk
May 02, 2025

Prince William holds back on Harry, Meghan rift until he takes the throne

Prince William is reportedly holding off on taking any action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until he becomes King, as per latest report.

According to a royal source, the Prince of Wales is choosing to maintain a restrained stance for now on Meghan after she used her HRH title to send a gift to a friend.

She appeared for a candid interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show when host Jamie Kern Lima flaunted the gift basket she got from the Duchess.

The gift containing homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream had a card which was signed “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

The Sussexes are not allowed to use their HRH title since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Speaking on the matter, the source told Daily Mail, "Harry and Meghan are like rebellious teenagers."

"They're constantly pushing the boundaries to test what they can get away with,” another added.

The publication revealed that William may take strict action against his brother and sister-in-law after taking over the throne from King Charles.

Citing his old reaction when Harry and Meghan made shocking claims about racism when he said, "We are very much not a racist family,” the insider said, "That gives you a taste of the no-nonsense approach that he would take."

