Fact-check: Political representation increased in 24 Punjab universities under new law

The Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2025 had made changes to the governing laws of 24 universities and two institutes in Punjab, not all colleges and universities in the province

Multiple online posts allege that the Punjab Assembly has passed a new law that makes it mandatory for the executive bodies of all public and private universities to include at least three lawmakers, a move that would increase political involvement in the academic circles of the province.

The claim is misleading. While it is true that three legislators will be included in the executive boards of 24 universities, the law does not apply to all public and private institutions as being claimed online.

On July 28, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote a post in the Urdu-language: “Political interference in public and private universities.”

The user added that the Punjab assembly has passed the Universities and Institutes Laws Amendment Bill 2025, which makes it compulsory for all governing bodies of public and private universities in the province to include three MPAs (Members of the Punjab Assembly).

A new law passed by the Punjab assembly on July 22, makes it mandatory for 26 educational facilities - 24 universities and two institutes - in the province to include three provincial lawmakers in their executive boards.

The Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2025 has made changes to the governing laws of 26 educational facilities in Punjab. The changes are as following:





Additionally, Shahzad Khalid Bajwa, the assistant secretary (legislation) at the Punjab Assembly, and Ihsan Mubarik, the senior private secretary to the additional secretary (legislation), confirmed that the provincial assembly has passed the bill.

Verdict: The claim is misleading. The new law mandates the inclusion of three lawmakers in university boards, but applies only to 26 institutes, not to all public and private institutes in Punjab.



