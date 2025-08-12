Fact-check: No. Kasim Khan did not say he was looking to Israel for Imran Khan's release

At no point in the entire interview does Kasim Khan say that he is seeking help from Israel to secure his father’s release

A video circulating on social media supposedly shows Kasim Khan, the son of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating in an interview to a US-based news channel that he was looking towards Israel to secure his father’s release from a Pakistani prison.

The claim is incorrect. Kasim Khan did not make any such statement.

Claim

On July 30, a user on X (formerly Twitter) with the handle @DrSyedaSadaf_ posted a 39-second clip of an interview of the youngest son of former prime minister Imran Khan to the Real America’s Voice News.

The caption accompanying the video read: “Kasim Goldsmith has said that my father Imran Khan made a mistake by demanding freedom from America. We are ashamed of this. Our eyes are towards Israel now. My father has done a lot for Israel and now they should help us too.”

The video has been viewed over 12,700 times, reposted 185 times and liked over 200 times.

Similar claims were also shared here, here and here.

Fact

Kasim Khan did not make any such statement about Israel in his interview with the US news channel.

On July 29, the Real America’s Voice interviewed Kasim Khan during his visit to the United States. Below is the transcript of the clip that is being shared online:

Host: “Who are some of your dad’s allies? Who are those people, maybe in Pakistan or across the globe, who can help?”

Khan: “So, we're looking to America at the moment because you know a lot of the people here have expressed concern. It seems like it might be the only kind of route out at the moment because it seems like the establishment over there aren't responding to the UN or Amnesty International’s statement saying it's an unlawful incarceration so, we're looking to America at the moment.”

This nine-minute interview can be seen on the website of Real America’s Voice, with the relevant conversation available at the 00:50 timestamp.

At no point in the interview does Kasim Khan say that his father made a mistake by seeking freedom from America, nor does he claim that his father supported Israel, or that Israel should now help free him from jail.

The transcript of the entire show can also be read here

Verdict: Kasim Khan’s response has been falsely portrayed online. In the interview, he did not say that his father, former prime minister Imran Khan, has done a lot for Israel, and Israel should help him get free from jail.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (formerly Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected].