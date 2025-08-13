Fact-check: Punjab renames over 2,800 public health facilities after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

All 2,500 BHUs in the province have been renamed “Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics” and all 316 RHCs have been renamed “Maryam Nawaz Hospitals”

Posts on social media claim that the Punjab government has renamed over 2,800 public health facilities after the incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The claim is correct.

Claim

On July 2, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote a post in Urdu claiming that, in addition to renaming the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, over 2,705 public institutions in Punjab have been named after Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered over 106,400 views, 228 reposts, and 379 likes.

Identical claims were also shared on X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads here, here, here, and here.

Fact

As of August 12, 2,816 primary healthcare facilities have been renamed after the chief minister Punjab herself, according to the Punjab Health and Population Department’s official website and a senior official familiar with the matter.

There are a total of 2,500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and 316 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in Punjab.

An official from the health and population department, who asked not to be named, told Geo Fact Check that all 2,500 BHUs have been renamed “Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics” and all 316 RHCs have been renamed “Maryam Nawaz Hospitals.”

“Phase 1 and Phase 2 have been completed [for renaming],” the official said, adding that the conversion is taking place as notifications are rolled out and that eventually all facilities will be renamed.

Separately, Geo Fact Check reviewed the official website of the Health and Population Department and found that 1,138 BHUs and 81 RHCs have to date been renamed after the Punjab chief minister. The notifications and the list can be viewed here and here.

On July 8, a new law was gazetted in Punjab titled the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Services Act 2025. It calls for, among other measures, setting up Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics in each union council by either upgrading existing facilities or constructing new ones.

The law further directs the health department to arrange Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics for the provision of healthcare services such as pediatrics, dental care, gynecology, and surgical procedures by upgrading existing facilities or building new ones.

The law can be read here.

Verdict: Official records confirm that all 2,500 Basic Health Units and 316 Rural Health Centers are being renamed after the chief minister.

