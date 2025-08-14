In pictures: Nation celebrates Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm

Millions of Pakistanis are commemorating the country's 75th Independence Day today, with the celebratory festivities this year gaining more significance due to the added weight of 'Marka-e-Haq' celebrations to honour the country's recent military triumph against India.
The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial headquarters. Special prayers were held in mosques across the country, seeking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for the country.
Vendors in cities and towns are selling flags, caps, and green-and-white clothing, while vehicles and rooftops proudly display the national emblem.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag to mark the celebration of the Independence Day.
The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument – an iconic structure representing the national unity and strength of of the Pakistani people.