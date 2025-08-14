In pictures: Nation celebrates Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoists national flag to mark the celebration of the Independence Day

Millions of Pakistanis are commemorating the country's 75th Independence Day today, with the celebratory festivities this year gaining more significance due to the added weight of 'Marka-e-Haq' celebrations to honour the country's recent military triumph against India.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial headquarters. Special prayers were held in mosques across the country, seeking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for the country.

Vendors in cities and towns are selling flags, caps, and green-and-white clothing, while vehicles and rooftops proudly display the national emblem.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag to mark the celebration of the Independence Day.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument – an iconic structure representing the national unity and strength of of the Pakistani people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lays a floral wreath at the Pakistan Monument during flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. — X@GovtofPakistan

A child uses a vuvuzela during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters People watch fireworks during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters

People chant slogans during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters

People watch fireworks exploding over the illuminated Minar-e-Pakistan monument during the celebration of Independence Day in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters

People wave national flags as they gather on the eve of Independence Day in Lahore on August 13, 2025. — Reuters

People watch a firework displayed in front of the National Stadium during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2025. — AFP

A child covers his ears as he watches fireworks with his father during Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters

People watch fireworks exploding during the celebration of Independence Day in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. — Reuters

People take part in Independence Day celebration in Lahore on August 14, 2025. — Reuters



