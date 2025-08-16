Fact-Check: AI-generated video falsely shows Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa kissing

The kissing scene is AI-generated and was added to an existing scene from the drama serial

Multiple social media accounts are sharing a video clip that supposedly shows Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa kissing in an episode of the television series ‘Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum’.

The claim is false. The video was created using publicly available artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Claim

On July 6, a video was posted on a YouTube channel claiming to show a scene from the drama series Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum. In the 31-second clip, actors Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa can be seen kissing after a short exchange of words.

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed over 17,195 times and liked 264 times.

Fact

Using reverse image search and keyword search, Geo Fact Check found that the actual scene was taken from Episode 22 of the drama serial Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum.

Geo Fact Check reviewed the entire 43-minute episode, which is available on the official account for the series Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum. There is no such kissing scene in the original episode.

It must be noted that there are also signs of AI-generated content. The text on Mustafa’s shirt, which reads “The Melody Records,” becomes blurred in the edited part, while the actors’ skin appears overly smooth. Both are indicators of a deepfake, according to MIT Media Lab.

Verdict: Online users have used AI tools to manipulate actual footage from the drama series, creating a fake scene that falsely shows the lead actors kissing.



