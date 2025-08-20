In pictures: Torrential rains paralyse Karachi, again

At least 12 people have died in Karachi after two days of heavy monsoon downpour brought the metropolis to a standstill, flooding neighbourhoods, submerging roads, and leaving thousands stranded in their vehicles.

The continuous downpours, which began on Tuesday, triggered widespread disruption across the city, with water entering homes and shops and bringing traffic to a halt on major roads.

Key thoroughfares, including Sharea Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, and II Chundrigar Road were left under several feet of water. Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were reported submerged, and commuters faced hours-long traffic jams. Many abandoned their vehicles as fuel ran out or engines stalled, adding further to the gridlock.

Residents expressed anger and frustration over the lack of preparedness and emergency response, with many accusing city authorities of failing to improve drainage systems despite repeated warnings.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of further rain, as strong monsoon currents from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal continue to sweep across southern parts of the country.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours. Rescue operations are underway in several affected areas, while efforts to clear flooded roads continue.

A man carries his bicycle as he wades along a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — AFP

Labourers work at a flooded construction site after heavy monsson rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — AFP

Workers clear the water from the flooded complex of a mosque after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — AFP

Motorists make their way through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — AFP

People wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on August 19, 2025. — AFP

Men stand near motorbikes partially submerged in floodwaters along a street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on August 19, 2025. — AFP

Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on August 19, 2025. — AFP

People wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on August 19, 2025.

Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on August 19, 2025. — AFP



