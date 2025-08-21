Fact-check: No, Geo News did not report that Ali Amin Gandapur called PTI workers immoral

A spokesperson from Geo confirmed that there is no record of such a statement being reported by Geo News and called the graphic “fake”

Pakistani social media is awash with an alleged graphic from Geo News which claims to show a statement by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur criticising the workers of his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The graphic is fabricated.

Claim

On August 8, a user on Facebook shared a graphic supposedly from Geo News with the caption: “Every disrespectful and immoral person belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

The caption was accompanied by a picture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the following text: “Our [PTI] supporters and workers have become disrespectful and immoral. First of all, we will teach them manners, said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.” The image was stamped with a logo of Geo News to make it appear as if the news channel ran such a report.

This post has been shared over 296 times and liked over 70 times to date.

Similar claims were also shared on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram here, here and here.

Fact

Geo News did not run any such graphic carrying any such statement by the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the supporters of his political party.

A spokesperson from Geo confirmed that there is no record of such a statement being reported by Geo News and called the graphic “fake”.

Furthermore, there are several inconsistencies in the graphic being shared online. The logo and the layout of the online graphic do not align with the kind of graphics the news channel uses on X (Twitter) or Facebook.

The self-generated graphic on the right. An original Geo News graphic on the left.

Verdict: The viral graphic is fake. Geo News did not publish or report the alleged statement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

