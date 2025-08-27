In pictures: Villages submerged, rescue underway as Punjab reels under deluge

Residents living along riverbanks and waterways urged to immediately move to safer locations

Pakistan Army has been called in Punjab as authorities rush to rescue people as rivers overflow leading to floodwaters inundating large swathes of land across the country's most populated province.

India opened all gates of major dams on rivers in its part of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region following heavy rains, and warned Pakistan of the possibility of downstream flooding, an Indian government source said.

The existing flood situation has arisen due to heavy rains, coupled with the water released by the eastern neighbour.

Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers are all facing increased water flow with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directing authorities to further improve early warning systems to ensure timely alerts.

In line with PM Shehbaz's directives, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is overseeing all rescue and relief operations.

A family with their belongings takes refuge over a roof of their house near Chenab River, following the monsoon rains and rising water level in Wazirabad, in Punjab on August 27, 2025. — Reuters

People stand on a bridge over the Chenab River, following the monsoon rains and rising water level in Wazirabad, in Punjab on August 27, 2025. — Reuters

A family with their belongings takes refuge along a road near Chenab River, following the monsoon rains and rising water level in Wazirabad, in Punjab on August 27, 2025. — Reuters

Farmers transport a heap of crops on a buffalo cart after heavy rainfall in the flood-affected area of Kasur district in Punjab in this image released on August 27, 2025. — AFP

This aerial photograph shows partially submerged houses in the flood-affected area of Haqu Wala village in Pakistan´s Kasur district in this image released on August 27, 2025. — AFP

Villagers stand outside their houses, partially submerged in floodwaters, after heavy rainfall in the Haqu Wala village at Kasur district in this image released on August 27, 2025. — AFP

Villagers wade through a flooded street following heavy rains at the Ehsan Pur village in Kot Addu district in this image released on August 27, 2025. — AFP

Villagers receive food aid in the flood-affected area of Bheki Wala village in Kasur district in this image released on August 27, 2025. — AFP



