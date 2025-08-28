Karachi warned of possible urban flooding after fresh rain alert

People wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi on August 19, 2025. — AFP

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a rain alert for several parts of the country, warning that Karachi may face possible urban flooding between August 30 and September 2.

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms with rain are expected in Islamabad from August 29 to September 2, while heavy rainfall is likely in the northern and north-eastern districts of Punjab on August 30 and 31.

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin from August 30 to 31.

Central and southern Punjab may also receive rain between August 29 and 31, raising concerns that low-lying areas could be inundated. Rain is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan during the same period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rainfall is forecast between August 29 and 31, with a risk of landslides in Malakand and Hazara divisions. Rain is predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat and Bannu.

In Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimber are likely to see heavy rain from August 29 to September 2. Gilgit-Baltistan may also witness rain and landslides between August 29 and 31, particularly in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Diamer, Astore, Ghizer and Ghanche.

The NDMA further said Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tharparkar are expected to receive rainfall from August 30 to September 2. Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad and Kashmore may experience downpours between August 30 and September 1.

Meanwhile, rain is also forecast in parts of Balochistan — including Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Kalat — between August 29 and September 1.

Pakistan is battling torrential monsoon rains that have unleashed flash floods, swelled rivers, and filled dams, with more than 800 deaths reported since late June. Amid the heavy rains, India released excess water this week from its dams, swelling river flows downstream in Punjab.

The NDMA said that Pakistan evacuated more than 210,000 villagers near the rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab that flow from India.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani officials said India passed on its third flood warning since Sunday, this time for the Sutlej, while the previous two concerned waters heading into Pakistan on the Ravi.