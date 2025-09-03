In pictures: China projects military might showcasing advanced hardware, weapons
Beijing showcases huge collection of weapons as thousands of servicemen and women in immaculate uniforms march in tight ranks
By
AFP
|
Reuters
Updated Wednesday Sep 03 2025
China on Wednesday flexed its military might as world leaders converged in Beijing for the country's largest-ever military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, marking the victory of China in the World Anti-Fascist War.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, termed the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation "unstoppable" as he warned warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war.
During the parade, President Xi inspected the massed troops and weaponry from an open-topped limousine down Beijing's vast Chang´an Avenue before turning back to join his guests in a seating area above the iconic portrait of Mao Zedong on Tiananmen, the entrance gate of the historic Forbidden City.
China's huge collection of military vehicles and heavy weapons rolled past the dignitaries, while images of thousands of servicemen and women in immaculate uniforms marching in tight ranks and soldiers jumping in and out of vehicles were shown in a slick state media broadcast.
Beijing residents went out into the streets to catch a glimpse of a spectacular flypast involving scores of warplanes and helicopters, some making an "80" formation.