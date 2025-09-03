In pictures: China projects military might showcasing advanced hardware, weapons

Beijing showcases huge collection of weapons as thousands of servicemen and women in immaculate uniforms march in tight ranks

China on Wednesday flexed its military might as world leaders converged in Beijing for the country's largest-ever military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, marking the victory of China in the World Anti-Fascist War.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, termed the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation "unstoppable" as he warned warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war.

During the parade, President Xi inspected the massed troops and weaponry from an open-topped limousine down Beijing's vast Chang´an Avenue before turning back to join his guests in a seating area above the iconic portrait of Mao Zedong on Tiananmen, the entrance gate of the historic Forbidden City.

China's huge collection of military vehicles and heavy weapons rolled past the dignitaries, while images of thousands of servicemen and women in immaculate uniforms marching in tight ranks and soldiers jumping in and out of vehicles were shown in a slick state media broadcast.

Beijing residents went out into the streets to catch a glimpse of a spectacular flypast involving scores of warplanes and helicopters, some making an "80" formation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a reception in the Great Hall of People, following a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing on September 3, 2025. — AFP PM Shehbaz Sharif (second left) pictured with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Valadimir Putin (second right)Russia´s President Vladimir Putin walks with China´s President Xi Jinping (third right),duringmilitary parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. — AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping (bottom right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (front centre) pose for a group photo along with dignitaries of other countries at a military parade in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. — AFP

Balloons are released during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Members of the People's Liberation Army stand as the land operations group displays tanks during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Flags flutter during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Unmanned operations group display drones during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

China's Aerospace Force (ASF) personnel march during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.

A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as YJ-17 hypersonic anti-ship missiles are displayed during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters People's Liberation Army soldiers stand as the maritime operations group displays laser weapons during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

The air and missile defense group vehicles parade during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters Strategic strike group displays DF-31BJ intercontinental missile during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as the strategic strike group displays DF-61 nuclear missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. 1 Reuters A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as the maritime operations group displays YJ-19 hypersonic anti-ship missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Unmanned operations group displays unmanned ship-based helicopters during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters A YY-20A aerial refuelling tanker flies over Tiananmen Square during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as unmanned aerial vehicles are displayed during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Members of the People's Liberation Army stand as unmanned AJX002s pass by during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. — Reuters



