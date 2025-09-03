Fact-check: NAB dismisses fake letter alleging Imran Khan kept a gold lota

Two NAB officials dismiss the online letter as fake and its contents untrue

A letter circulating on social media claims that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan’s anti-graft body, has taken notice of former prime minister Imran Khan retaining a gold lota (water container) from the government’s gift repository and replacing it with a brass-plated one.

The letter is fabricated.

Claim

On August 30, several online users shared a purported letter, dated August 27, from the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) headquarters in Islamabad to its office in Peshawar.

The letter is titled: “Notice of Inquiry — Retention and substitution of golden utensil (lota)”.

It alleges that NAB has taken notice of media reports that a gold lota was removed from a gurdwara in Kartarpur and replaced in the Toshakhana with a brass-plated one.

The letter then directs that a written reply be submitted within 10 days along with evidence, warning that a corruption reference would otherwise be filed.

In their posts, online users claim that the gold lota was retained by former prime minister Imran Khan, who could now face a new reference from NAB.

Similar claims were shared here, here and here.

Fact

No such letter has been issued by NAB, and neither is any such reference pending at the moment with the anti-corruption body, say officials.

An official from NAB in Islamabad, who asked not to be named, called the letter “completely fake”, adding that no such matter was under inquiry either.

Another senior official from NAB’s office in Peshawar, who also requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media, likewise dismissed the circulating letter as “fake” and its contents as well.

Verdict: The letter is fabricated and no such inquiry is pending as yet.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]