Beijing war technology on parade

Sea drones, laser weapons and more were unveiled in China’s most advanced display of military weaponry yet. See how it stacks up against 2015 and 2019

China on Wednesday staged its first major military parade in six years, showcasing progress in its long-running military modernisation in weapons ranging from torpedo-like sea drones to long-range missiles.

Ahead of the parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, Chinese officials said the military was displaying how it could harness technological advances to win future wars. Foreign analysts said they were watching closely to see how effectively China could deter and intimidate not just the United States and its allies but other rivals too.

Military hardware

This year China unveiled progress on all fronts, including the vital battle management and communications systems it would need to tie all its weaponry together in a conflict.

An earlier “Victory Parade” in 2015 showcased progress on its nuclear-capable missile arsenal and another display in 2019 revealed drones among the weaponry on show for the first time.

What’s new this year

A closer look at the pieces of equipment making a debut in the recent parade.

Nuclear triad

China for the first time displayed a full array of nuclear weapons that can be deployed from air, land and sea. These included an upgraded version of its DF-5C ballistic missile that can strike global targets, an air-launched weapon and the JL-3 - its most modern submarine-launched long-range ballistic missile.

DF-61

Western military analysts are expected to scrutinise the appearance of the DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile in the months ahead. A new weapon, it is road-mobile — like some other advanced Chinese missiles — allowing it to be moved and hidden, making it potentially less vulnerable than more traditional nuclear weapons based in silos deep in China’s hinterland.

A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as the strategic strike group display DF-61 nuclear missiles. — Reuters

H-6N Strategic Bomber

The H-6N is a closely watched plane. While based on a Soviet-era design from the early days of the Cold War, it has been effectively re-built with more advanced systems to help it carry nuclear weapons and extend its range. H-6s have appeared on China’s coasts in recent months. It will eventually be replaced with a stealthier heavy bomber.

H-6N jet bombers fly over Tiananmen Square. — Reuters

JL-3

Naval analysts say nuclear-armed and powered submarines are the most sensitive element of the strategic triad — ensuring a country has an ability to stage a nuclear counterstrike even if its land-based weapons are attacked. This is particularly important to China’s nuclear deterrence as it has long maintained a “no first use” nuclear policy. The JL-3 is its most advanced submarine-launched missile, deployed on submarines based on Hainan Island in the South China Sea.

Strategic strike group displays JL-3 intercontinental-range submarine-launched ballistic missile.— Rueters

Underwater drones

The emergence of undersea drones shaped like torpedoes, some of them large, has surprised some analysts. If produced cheaply on a large scale — and operationally effective — these could further add to the challenges faced by China’s naval rivals. Questions remain over quite how they will be deployed.

Members of the People's Liberation Army stand as the unmanned operations group displays the AJX002 unmanned underwater vehicles. — Reuters

Laser weapons

China has been developing laser weapons as a defence against drone attacks. The full range of its anti-drone systems on display at the parade included a missile gun, high-energy laser weapons and high-power microwave weapons. Some analysts believe laser weapons could be used to take out missiles or even satellites, but they remain under development. Microwaves are a more basic technology but potentially difficult to deploy, given the impact they can have on friendly forces and equipment.

State media said the weapons on show represented a “triad” in the People’s Liberation Army’s anti-drone systems.

Hypersonic missiles

The parade featured hypersonic anti-ship missiles that China has previously tested against mock-ups of US aircraft carriers. Those included the YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19 and YJ-20. This array includes cruise missiles with hypersonic glide warheads that could be deployed from land, ships and aircraft and raise potential risks for US and allied ships in East Asia conflict scenarios.

A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as YJ-17 hypersonic anti-ship missiles. — Reuters

Methodology

Equipment is counted by watching full videos released by China’s state-run television CCTV. Vehicles are plotted in order of appearance. Models of equipment are probable but not confirmed. Each is cross-referenced against previous Reuters images, images on military websites and, in some cases, the advice of military analysts. The hardware chart shows military equipment only, with no groups of people included. Cars, jeeps and motorbikes are also not included. Due to poor visibility, some vehicles may be miscounted.

Thumbnail image by Rueters — Unmanned operations group displays the AJX002 unmanned underwater vehicles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.