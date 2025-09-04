 
Karachi braces for 'urban flooding' amid heavy rain forecast

PMD forecasts urban flooding in Sindh; NDMA issues landslide alert

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

People wade through a flooded road with partially submerged vehicles after the monsoon rain, in Karachi, August 19, 2025. — Reuters
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent heavy rains across Sindh from September 7 to 10, warning that low-lying areas in Karachi and several other cities may face urban flooding.

According to the PMD, a low-pressure system currently lies over India’s Madhya Pradesh and is expected to move towards adjoining areas of Rajasthan, reaching parts of Sindh by September 6. Under this system, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh and eastern Punjab from September 6.

The PMD has predicted rains in Tharparkar, Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Diplo, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Karachi.

It has further cautioned that heavy downpours may submerge low-lying areas in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Hyderabad.

The Met Office added that several districts of Balochistan are also expected to receive rainfall. Meanwhile, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and multiple districts of Punjab are forecast to witness rains between September 6 and 8.

The PMD has warned that rains may worsen conditions in Punjab’s flood-affected areas and cause flooding in seasonal nullahs.

'Landslide alert'

Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a landslide alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir due to possible heavy rains. NDMA said rains are expected in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Haveli, Bagh, Poonch and Sudhnoti, increasing the risk of landslides along the Karakoram Highway.

It added that Turghar Road, Battagram Road, Shangla Road, Lower Kohistan Road and Tattapani Road could also be affected. Gilgit Road, Hunza Road and parts of Skardu and Chitral face similar threats.

The NDMA confirmed that the National Emergencies Operation Centre has been made fully operational round-the-clock to monitor the evolving situation.

