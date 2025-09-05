 
Geo News

Nadra counters to be established across all union councils: Karachi mayor

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates renovated Nadra centre in Landhi

By
Tariq Moin Siddiqui
|

September 05, 2025

Outside view of the Nadras mega center. — APP/File
Outside view of the Nadra's mega center. — APP/File

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced on Friday that Nadra counters would be set up across all union councils to improve public access to registration services.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Nadra registration centre at Landhi’s Babar Market, Wahab said a feasibility plan would also be prepared immediately for the construction of a Nadra centre at Lyari’s Kakri Ground.

He added that mega centres were under development in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg, and Surjani Town.

The Landhi centre, inaugurated by Wahab alongside Nadra Sindh Director General Amir Ali Khan, has been transformed into a modern facility with upgraded services.

The number of one-window counters has been increased from four to seven to speed up applications, seating capacity has been expanded to 120, and separate washrooms for men and women have been built. Facilities also include wheelchair access for disabled applicants and safe drinking water.

DG Nadra Sindh Amir said the renovation of five centres in Karachi had already been completed as part of the upgradation of 21 centres across the city. 

He acknowledged initial difficulties faced by citizens with the new Nadra mobile app but stressed that it would provide reliable long-term services once fully operational.

Eggs thrown at Aleema Khan stir chaos outside Adiala jail video
Eggs thrown at Aleema Khan stir chaos outside Adiala jail
Traffic plan issued for 12 Rabi ul Awal processions in Karachi
Traffic plan issued for 12 Rabi ul Awal processions in Karachi
25 PTI, SIC MNAs yet to resign from NA committees despite Imran Khan's directive
25 PTI, SIC MNAs yet to resign from NA committees despite Imran Khan's directive
New recipes help Pakistani mothers ward off malnutrition
New recipes help Pakistani mothers ward off malnutrition
Senate panel seeks PM Shehbaz's view on women's representation in CCI
Senate panel seeks PM Shehbaz's view on women's representation in CCI
Tremors felt in Bajaur, North Waziristan, and Abbottabad
Tremors felt in Bajaur, North Waziristan, and Abbottabad
5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts twin cities, parts of KP
5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts twin cities, parts of KP
77 years of judicial history not a matter of pride: Justice Athar Minallah
77 years of judicial history not a matter of pride: Justice Athar Minallah