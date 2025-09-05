Nadra counters to be established across all union councils: Karachi mayor

Outside view of the Nadra's mega center. — APP/File

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced on Friday that Nadra counters would be set up across all union councils to improve public access to registration services.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Nadra registration centre at Landhi’s Babar Market, Wahab said a feasibility plan would also be prepared immediately for the construction of a Nadra centre at Lyari’s Kakri Ground.

He added that mega centres were under development in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg, and Surjani Town.

The Landhi centre, inaugurated by Wahab alongside Nadra Sindh Director General Amir Ali Khan, has been transformed into a modern facility with upgraded services.

The number of one-window counters has been increased from four to seven to speed up applications, seating capacity has been expanded to 120, and separate washrooms for men and women have been built. Facilities also include wheelchair access for disabled applicants and safe drinking water.

DG Nadra Sindh Amir said the renovation of five centres in Karachi had already been completed as part of the upgradation of 21 centres across the city.

He acknowledged initial difficulties faced by citizens with the new Nadra mobile app but stressed that it would provide reliable long-term services once fully operational.