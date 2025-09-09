Fact-check: Claim about removal of 'Husool-e-Rizq-e-Halal Aeen Ibadat Hai' from currency notes is false

An official from the State Bank of Pakistan, its website, and independent checks confirm the inscription remains on the back of the note

Posts on social media claim that Pakistani currency once carried the Urdu phrase about lawful earning, which has now been removed from new banknotes. Users criticised the alleged removal, arguing it blurs the distinction between legal and illegal income.

The claim is incorrect.

Claim

"On old banknotes, the phrase 'Husool-e-Rizq-e-Halal Aeen Ibadat Hai' (Earning a lawful livelihood is an act of worship) used to be written," a Facebook user wrote, alleging that it has been deleted from new notes. The user further claimed that this has erased the distinction between halal and haram and questioned who is responsible.

Identical claims were also shared on X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and on YouTube here, here, here and here.

Fact

The inscription is present on new currency notes and has not been removed, confirmed an official and an independent review.

A State Bank of Pakistan official, who asked not to be named, told Geo Fact Check that the central bank’s website lists the inscription as a security feature on the back of every note.

The official shared the relevant page of the bank's website, which details the designs and security features of notes ranging from Rs10 to Rs5,000. The phrase "Husool-e-Rizq-e-Halal Ibadat Hai" appears among the listed features.

Geo Fact Check also examined a new Rs500 note and verified that the phrase is printed on its back.

Verdict: The claim is false. The inscription remains on all Pakistani banknotes.



