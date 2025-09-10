Fact-check: No, Asad Qaiser did not say Justice Athar Minallah will join PTI or become a Senator

Even the clip attached to the online post does not show Asad Qaiser making the claim written in the caption about the judge

An online post claims that Asad Qaiser, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said during a press talk that Supreme Court Justice Athar Minallah will be joining PTI and will be his party’s nominee for the Senate after the judge retires.



This claim is false. The politician did not make any such statement.



Claim

On September 5, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a 40-second video of PTI leader Qaiser speaking in Islamabad.



The user captioned the video: “Justice Athar Minallah is a senior leader of our party. What Athar Minallah said was all delivered to party founder Imran Khan by Aleema Khan. Athar Minallah will become our senator after retirement, reveals Asad Qaiser.”



The clip has been viewed more than 39,000 times and reposted nearly 500 times.

Fact

Geo Fact Check reviewed the entire press conference held by PTI on September 5 outside the main building of the National Assembly in Islamabad. No such statement was made by Qaiser about the Supreme Court judge.



The only time he mentioned Justice Minallah was when he said:



“Yesterday, Justice Athar Minallah delivered a speech at the Karachi Bar, where he took a courageous stance and specifically stated that this hybrid system is another name for dictatorship. We support his position and hope that the judges of the Supreme Court and all High Court judges will stand with Justice Athar Minallah on this occasion. We, through our parliamentary people’s assembly, demand that the people's assembly stand with him and his position.”

Nowhere in his remarks did Qaiser say that Justice Minallah would become a senator after retirement or that he is part of PTI. Even the clip attached to the online post does not show Qaiser making the claim written in the caption.



Verdict: The claim that Qaiser said Supreme Court's Justice Minallah would join PTI and be nominated for the Senate after retirement is false. A review of Qaiser’s complete press talk shows that he only referred to Justice Minallah’s speech at the Karachi Bar and expressed support for his stance.



