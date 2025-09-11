Fact-check: Video of Imran Khan's speech on Kapil Sharma show is doctored

The Indian television series, The Kapil Sharma Show, did not run a clip of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan

A video shared on Pakistani social media, which has garnered over one million views, purportedly shows Kapil Sharma, an Indian stand-up comedian, running the speech of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on his TV show.

The claim is not true.

Claim

On July 18, a social media user posted a four-minute-long video on TikTok where the Indian comedian Kapil Sharma can be heard directing audiences to a clip he shows on the screen.

The screen then plays a short video of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran. The post has been captioned: “Today in an Indian show, Imran speech was shown.”

The video has been viewed over one million times and has been liked 103,200 times to date.

The same video has also been shared on Instagram here and here.

Fact

The Kapil Sharma Show did not play Imran's speech during an episode.

Through reverse search, Geo Fact Check traced the clip to an episode of the show aired on August 1, 2020. The screen that allegedly displayed Imran’s speech in fact showed a live video call with Indian citizens talking about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clip was later edited to include a speech by Imran.

Additionally, the words “Imran Khan” were digitally added to Sharma’s monologue.

The episodes can be viewed in full here, where Sharma’s clip has been taken from the time-stamp 1:57.

Verdict: The Kapil Sharma Show did not run a clip of Imran Khan. The viral video has been doctored using footage from a 2020 episode that discussed the COVID-19 pandemic.

