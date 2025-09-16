Fact Check: Video of Trump blaming India for floods in Pakistan is AI-generated

There is no evidence that Trump blamed India for the floods in Pakistan or called the release of dam water “a crime against humanity”

Last month, catastrophic monsoon floods inundated parts of Punjab, Pakistan. During this period, Pakistan accused India of deliberately releasing excess water from its dams. Shortly after, a video began circulating on social media claiming to show US President Donald J. Trump criticising India’s actions as “dangerous” and “a crime against humanity”.

The claim is false. The video was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Claim

On August 30, a TikTok user posted a 1-minute 40-second video of Trump with the caption: “America stands with Pakistan.”

In the clip, Trump appears to accuse India of being “reckless,” “unfair,” and “dangerous” for releasing dam water into Pakistan.

“India opened their dams in Kashmir very unfair, very dangerous, they opened the gates and millions of tons of water came rushing into Pakistan through Ravi, through Chenab, through Sutlej,” added Trump can be heard saying, “This is crime against humanity, I will say very clearly that the world must hold India accountable because nobody should ever weaponise water.”

At the time of writing, this video had been viewed over 641,000 times, shared over 6380 times and liked over 17,500 times.

Similar claims were also shared on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, as well as on TikTok here, here and here.

Fact

Trump has not made any such remarks. The viral video was produced using AI-tools.

Geo Fact Check conducted a reverse image search of keyframes from the video and traced the original footage to May 30, weeks before Pakistan’s monsoon season began in August.

The original event was a 52-minute White House press conference with American businessman Elon Musk. At no point does Trump accuse India of weaponising water. The only reference to Pakistan occurs at the 13:00 mark, where Trump thanks the leaders of India and Pakistan for ending their armed conflict earlier in May.

Further analysis using Hive Moderation, an AI-content detection platform, assigned the viral clip a 90% score indicating that its audio is AI-generated.

A search of official press releases and media reports also found no record of Trump commenting on Pakistan’s recent floods.

Verdict: The viral video is AI-generated. There is no evidence that Trump blamed India for the floods in Pakistan or called the release of dam water “a crime against humanity”.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]