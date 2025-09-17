Fact-check: False, AI videos of Punjab floods spread online

The videos are either not from Pakistan or have been generated using AI tools

As Pakistan reels from the monsoon rains and floods, several videos and images circulating on social media claim to show destruction in Punjab.

In reality, the claims are false. The videos are either from elsewhere or created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms.

Claim: An eight-second video allegedly shows a car sinking into a gaping hole on a bridge in Punjab.

Fact: The video was recorded on August 26 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, not in Pakistan's Punjab. A reverse image search confirmed it depicts the collapse of the Tawi bridge in Jammu, as reported by Indian news outlets Firstpost and NDTV which can be seen here and here

Claim: A widely shared clip, viewed over six million times, shows a sinkhole with water rushing through it on the Lahore to Islamabad motorway after the monsoon rains.

Fact: The video is not real. It was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The clip carries the watermark of "Veo", Google's AI video studio.

Video circulating online was created using Veo, Google's AI studio.

Claim: A video, viewed over two million times, shows floodwaters sweeping away a bridge in Sialkot, causing buses to fall into the water.

Fact: This video was created with AI tools. Geo Fact check used Hive Moderation, an AI content detection platform, to test the clip. Hive gave it a high aggregated score of 82%, confirming it contains AI-generated content.

Hive Moderation found the video to have been created using AI.

Verdict: The viral clips do not show recent flooding in Punjab. One video is from Jammu, while others were generated with Artificial Intelligence.



