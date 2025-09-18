Fact-check: No, Danish Taimoor did not mock CM Maryam Nawaz over Punjab flood videos

The actor himself confirmed to Geo Fact check that he never made the statement

Posts circulating online allege that Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor ridiculed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on social media, comparing her videos reviewing the flood situation in Punjab to acting in a television drama.

The claim is false. The actor has made no such post or comment.

Claim

On August 31, a TikTok user shared a graphic with Urdu text attributing the following statement to Taimoor: "We spend hours shooting just one minute of a drama scene. But Maryam Nawaz shoots an entire drama in just a few seconds. Maryam Nawaz should be in dramas, not in politics, says Danish Taimoor".

The post has received more than 4,853 views.

— Screengrab via TikTok@msaadmubarak2

Identical posts were shared elsewhere on TikTok as well.

Fact

There is no record of such a remark on Taimoor's verified social media accounts and the actor himself confirmed to Geo Fact check that he never made the statement.

Geo Fact check reviewed his personal Instagram account between July 15 and September 12 and found no posts about Punjab CM Maryam.

"This is fake. I gave my last interview to Mazakraat almost a year ago," Taimoor told Geo Fact check over the phone. "I never said anything like this".

The episode of the entertainment show, Mazakraat, aired on October 22, 2024, was also reviewed. Taimoor did not mention CM Maryam in the programme either.

Verdict: Danish Taimoor did not mock Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The quote attributed to him was fabricated and spread through TikTok posts.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]