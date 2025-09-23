Fact-check: Viral clip falsely claims to show Bushra Bibi singing

The original clip was uploaded by a social media influencer, which was later edited

A video circulating on Pakistani social media is being claimed as an old recording of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, in which she is seen singing.

The claim is false. The woman in the footage is not the former first lady.

Claim

On September 17, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a clip in Urdu-language, claiming it showed a younger Bushra singing at a farmhouse in Lahore’s Garden Town.

“Look at what Bushra Bibi was up to,” the caption read. At the time of writing, the video had more than 237,000 views and had been reposted over 500 times.

Identical claims were also shared on Facebook and elsewhere on X.

Fact

The footage does not feature the former first lady. It was originally recorded by a social media influencer, whose face was later altered with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to make it appear as if it were Bushra or someone who looks similar to her.

The unedited clip was first uploaded on TikTok on July 28 by a user named Aiza Shah. The manipulated version replaced Shah’s face to spread the false claim.

Anees Qureshi, an open-source intelligence analyst at Bytes for All (B4A) in Islamabad, examined the video with several deepfake detection tools. Results varied, with some tools showing a 27.8% likelihood of AI manipulation, while others rated it as high as 98.7%.

AI detection tools flagged the viral clip as highly likely to be a deepfake.

Verdict: The video does not show Bushra Bibi. It is a manipulated clip of a social media influencer.

