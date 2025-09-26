Fact-check: Staged video from India falsely linked to Pakistan floods

The video is scripted and was recorded in India, not Pakistan

During the recent floods and heavy rains in Pakistan, a video circulated online claiming to show a child dragging the dead body of his mother through floodwater. Many users believed it to be genuine.

The claim is false. The clip is staged and was recorded in India by a social media influencer.

Claim

On September 8, a Facebook post stated: “The child’s mother has died in the floods, he is dragging his mother’s body towards the surface of water with his tiny hands.”

The post also included a 29-second video that led many to believe it was real.

Similar claims were also shared on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram here, here, here, and here.

Fact

The video was created in Uttar Pradesh, India, by a content creator who staged the scene for social media. Indian fact-checking organisations, including Factly, have confirmed that the clip is not authentic.

Factly reported that the woman in the video pretended to drown and later clarified it was only a skit.

On September 8, the woman also posted a video statement confirming she was alive and that the claims were false.

Verdict: The viral claim is untrue. The video is scripted content recorded in Uttar Pradesh, India, and not a real incident from Pakistan.

