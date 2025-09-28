'Regional bully': Pakistan hits back at India in UN spat over terrorism claims

Pakistan’s Second Secretary to UN Muhammad Rashid speaks during the UNGA in response to Indian remarks, September 28, 2025. — X/@PakistanUN_NY

India is serial perpetrator of terrorism: Pakistan's envoy.

Denounces Indian delegate for distorting Pakistan's name.

Adds Pakistan is strongest pillar in combating terrorism.



Pakistan strongly rejected India’s allegations at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with second secretary Muhammad Rashid asserting that New Delhi is not just a serial perpetrator of terrorism, but also a regional bully.

Using its right of reply, Pakistan's Second Secretary to the UN Muhammad Rashid countered the remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and said that Pakistan has sacrificed over 90,000 lives in fighting terrorism.

"We are one of the strongest pillars in leading global efforts for combating terrorism, as also highlighted by my prime minister at this forum," he added.

Pakistan and India engaged in a four-day fight — their worst in decades — after New Delhi’s unprovoked assault on Islamabad following a terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India blames Pakistan for the attack, a charge that Islamabad has vehemently denied.

Rashid said that India itself has been implicated in supporting and sponsoring terrorism beyond its borders. "There are credible reports pointing to networks run by Indian intelligence agencies to destabilise its neighbouring countries."

"It is unfortunate that intelligence operatives have been accused of financing and directing groups engaged in sabotage and targeted killings across the world. Undermining regional stability and violating international law is a habit for India," he said.

Rashid added: "This country is not just a serial perpetrator of terrorism, it is a regional bully — a net destabiliser for the entire region, holding South Asia hostage to its hegemonic designs and radical ideology that regrettably inspires hate, divisions, and xenophobia."

Later, using his second right of reply, Rashid also condemned India for distorting Pakistan's name.

"Such language reflects neither maturity nor responsibility. Instead, it exposes India's frustration and reveals its pettiness on the world stage."

He added: "Resorting to mockery of a sovereign nation-state's name is not just undignified, it is also a deliberate attempt to malign and insult an entire people."

"This is not a local political congregation. By engaging in this kind of rhetoric, India diminishes its own credibility, showing the world that it has no substantive argument to offer — only, I am sorry to say, cheap slurs which are not worthy of serious discourse."

During his UNGA address this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan sought peace in the region after it delivered a “bloody nose” to India in the May conflict.

“We have won the war, and now we seek to win peace in our part of the world, and this is my most sincere and serious offer before this assembly of the world nations,” the prime minister said at the August forum in New York.

The premier said that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, mounted an operation of stunning professionalism and bravery, repulsing the enemy’s attack under the air chief marshal.