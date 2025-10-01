Security forces neutralise 10 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Quetta IBO

Security forces personnel pictured during patrol. —AFP/File

"Forces conduct joint IBO on information of terrorists' presence."

Weapons, explosives recovered from India-backed militants.

Sources say two security personnel wounded in exchange of fire.



Security forces have gunned down 10 Indian-sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Gazaband on the outskirts of Quetta, the security sources said on Wednesday.

The sources added that a joint IBO was conducted on information about the presence of India-backed terrorists, and the militants were neutralised after an intense exchange of fire which also injured two security personnel.

A large number of weapons and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The operation comes a day after terrorists carried out a suicide attack near the FC headquarters in the provincial capital, resulting in 11 fatalities.

Two Frontier Corps personnel were among those martyred and more than 20 sustained injuries in the blast.

The explosion was followed by intense gunfire, sparking chaos and fear across the area.

Security sources said that the blast was a suicide bombing carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle by Indian-sponsored terrorists dressed as FC personnel.

They said that a terrorist drove the vehicle into the FC headquarters, while five other terrorists attempted to storm inside the building's premises.

However, all six terrorists, including the suicide bomber, were killed as a result of swift action by security forces, the sources said. A clearance operation was also underway, they added.

The attack came against the backdrop of increased terrorist attacks in the country with terror incidents surging by 74% in August, compared to July, as per a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

Recently, Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia have also expressed deep concern over the presence of terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan, including Al-Qaeda, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other similar groups.

The security forces and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been carrying out IBOs across the country as part of the government's bid to curb the menace of terrorism.

Last week, at least 17 terrorists linked to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district.