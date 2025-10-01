13 India-backed terrorists killed in separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters/File

10 India-sponsored terrorists killed in Quetta IBO.

Three terrorists eliminated in Kech IBO.

Weapons, explosives recovered from terrorists.



Security forces have killed 13 India-sponsored terrorists in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different areas of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the IBOs were carried out in Quetta and Kech districts between September 30 and October 1 on the reported presence of terrorists.

It added that the killed terrorists belonged to “Fitna al-Khwarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan” — terms commonly used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), respectively.

During the conduct of an IBO in Quetta, troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and after an intense fire exchange, 10 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed, said ISPR.

In another IBO conducted in Kech district, a terrorist hideout was busted and three Indian-sponsored terrorists, Fitna al Hindustan, were successfully neutralised.

"Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities," read the statement.

Moreover, security forces arrested four terrorists, belonging to the Indian proxy, "Fitna al Hindustan", attempting to flee by disguising themselves in women's attire in the Khuzdar district today.

The military's media wing said that security forces were conducting a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation's unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice," it concluded.

The operations came a day after terrorists carried out a suicide attack near the FC headquarters in the provincial capital, resulting in 11 fatalities.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror incidents by 74% in August, compared to July, as per a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

Recently, Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia have also expressed deep concern over the presence of terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan, including Al-Qaeda, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and other similar groups.

The security forces and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been carrying out IBOs across the country as part of the government's bid to curb the menace of terrorism.