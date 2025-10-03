Security forces gun down seven India-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan's Sherani

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Pakistan, on March 25, 2020. — AFP

Security forces conduct IBO in Balochistan's Sherani district: ISPR

Says sanitisation operation underway to eliminate any other militant.

Adds weapons, ammunition, explosives recovered from terrorists.



Security forces have killed seven Indian sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Sherani district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij or the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the communique further said.

Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area, according to the military's media wing. “The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” it added.

The recent operation comes days after terrorists carried out a suicide attack near the FC headquarters in the provincial capital of Balochistan, resulting in 11 fatalities.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

The CRSS report highlights that by Q3, the ongoing year has proven nearly as deadly as all of 2024, with 2,414 fatalities recorded compared to the entire tally of 2024, which reported 2,546 deaths in total.

Out of the total 901 fatalities in Q3, 516 (57%) were those of the outlaws, whereas there were 385 civilian and military martyrdoms.

Further breakdown reveals that civilian deaths stood at 219 (24%), whereas 166 (18%) security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

Comparing the Q3 statistics with Q2 (616 fatalities), the report pointed out that KP and Balochistan reported the highest increase in casualties, with 64% (from 390 to 638 fatalities) and 21% (from 190 to 230) surge, respectively.