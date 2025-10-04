 
Geo News

PM Shehbaz to embark on three-day visit to Malaysia tomorrow

PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart expected to witness signing of MoUs in several sectors, says FO

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. — APP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. — APP/File 
  • DPM Dar, other ministers to accompany the PM.
  • Shehbaz, Anwar to hold bilateral talks on key issues.
  • Both leaders to deliberate on enhancing trade cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be undertaking a three-day official visit to Malaysia from October 5 at the invitation of Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart and will discuss key regional and global developments, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT, telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties, read the statement.

FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that both the leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements and MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

The visit underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to strengthen ties with Malaysia, he added.

It also reaffirms the importance both countries place on working together to promote peace, stability, trade and investment and sustainable development.

The Pakistani side looks forward to mutually beneficial engagements in Malaysia, building on the solid foundations of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations.

A high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior government officials is also accompanying the prime minister, read the statement.

The visit reflects strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors. 

Maryam lauds Field Marshal Munir's exceptional leadership during recent conflict with India
Maryam lauds Field Marshal Munir's exceptional leadership during recent conflict with India
14 Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan's Khuzdar operation: sources
14 Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan's Khuzdar operation: sources
Cyclone Shakti strengthens into severe storm near Karachi
Cyclone Shakti strengthens into severe storm near Karachi
Hamas response to Trump's peace plan opens path to Gaza ceasefire: PM
Hamas response to Trump's peace plan opens path to Gaza ceasefire: PM
US pledges $1 million to Unicef for flood-hit families in Pakistan
US pledges $1 million to Unicef for flood-hit families in Pakistan
Sindh govt announces fines up to Rs50,000 for traffic violations
Sindh govt announces fines up to Rs50,000 for traffic violations
Fatal crash in Shikarpur leaves seven dead, six hurt video
Fatal crash in Shikarpur leaves seven dead, six hurt
PM hails return to peace after govt, JAAC strike deal to end days of AJK unrest video
PM hails return to peace after govt, JAAC strike deal to end days of AJK unrest