Fact-check: Viral video of Shehbaz Sharif bowing to Donald Trump is AI-generated

PM Shehbaz's hand appears to have more than five fingers, while his face is blurred and distorted — common signs of AI manipulation

Social media users have repeatedly shared a doctored video showing Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bowing and touching the feet of United States President Donald J Trump during an official meeting at the White House in September.

The video was generated using publicly available Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Claim

On September 26, a user on TikTok posted a video showing Shehbaz Sharif getting up during a meeting with Donald Trump and bending to touch his feet. The clip has been viewed over 505,000 times, shared more than 4,850 times, and received over 17,300 likes.

Other users also shared the video here, here and here on TikTok.

Fact

No such incident occurred during any meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump.

Geo Fact Check analysed the viral video and identified multiple visual inconsistencies that clearly indicate it was created using AI. For example, Sharif’s hand appears to have more than five fingers, while his face is blurred and distorted — common signs of AI manipulation.

The AI-generated video shows the prime minister with more than five fingers, a clear sign of digital manipulation

Anees Qureshi, an open-source intelligence analyst at Bytes for All (B4A) in Islamabad, used Attestiv, a US-based AI content and digital forensics platform, to analyse the video. The tool produced a tamper score of 61, confirming that the content was not authentic.

Attestiv’s forensic analysis of the video confirms it was tampered with.

Furthermore, the official video of the meeting, shared by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube and Facebook accounts, shows no such moment. The legitimate footage can be viewed here and here.

Verdict: The viral video showing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif bowing and touching Donald Trump’s feet is fabricated. The clip is a deepfake created using AI tools and does not depict any real event.

