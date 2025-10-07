In pictures: Gaza marks second anniversary of Israel's war with grief and ruins
Famine and devastation grip Gaza as ceasefire efforts continue through Egypt and US-led mediation
Updated Tuesday Oct 07 2025
Palestinians on Tuesday marked two years since Israel's devastating war on Gaza began, a conflict that has left an indelible scar on the enclave and its people.
The grim anniversary comes as Israeli bombardment continues across the Strip, compounding what the United Nations has repeatedly described as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
Since October 7, 2023 — when Hamas launched its attack on Israel, triggering a full-scale war — Gaza has endured relentless air strikes, ground assaults, and a suffocating blockade.
According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, while tens of thousands more remain missing beneath the rubble of flattened neighbourhoods.
The two-year onslaught has also rendered the majority of Gaza's 2.2 million residents homeless, forcing families into overcrowded makeshift shelters and tent camps amid severe shortages of food, water, and medicine.
A famine officially declared on August 22 this year has deepened Gaza's suffering.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) — a global measure of hunger — reported that over half a million Palestinians are on the brink of starvation, with many surviving on animal feed and contaminated water. Aid convoys, when allowed to enter, barely meet a fraction of the needs.
Despite the staggering toll, Israeli strikes have not ceased, with explosions continuing to rock parts of Gaza even as mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States push for a ceasefire.
The anniversary also follows the recent civilian initiative known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international effort to break the Israeli siege on Gaza.
All participating boats were intercepted by the Israeli navy, and activists aboard were arrested, sparking widespread protests across Europe and other countries condemning Israel's actions.
Delegations from Israel and Hamas are currently holding indirect talks in Egypt, following a US-backed proposal to end the war and facilitate a prisoner exchange.
Here are the highlights of the devastation brought by the Israeli offensive to Gaza: